Petrol, diesel prices remain unchanged for 9th consecutive day

Prices of petrol and diesel were unchanged for the 9th consecutive day across the four metros on Monday.

Accordingly, in the national capital, petrol continues to be sold for Rs 101.84 per litre, while diesel is also being sold at the unchanged price of Rs 89.87 a litre.

In Mumbai, where petrol prices crossed Rs 100-mark for the first time ever on May 29, the fuel price is at Rs 107.83 per litre. Diesel price in the city is also at Rs 97.45, the highest among metros.

In Chennai, petrol is priced at Rs 102.49 per litre while the price of diesel is Rs 94.39 per litre. The price of petrol in Kolkata is Rs 102.08 per litre while diesel is sold at Rs 93.02 per litre.

The stagnation in fuel price revision can be attributed to the global developments on oil production and rising US inventories which softened crude and product rates.

International crude prices declined around 10 per cent to $69 a barrel from a high of over $77 a barrel just a few weeks ago. Currently, the Brent crude is above $72 per barrel.

The oil marketing companies, however, stopped short of reducing the retail price of petrol and diesel as more time is required to study the oil price movement before any downward revision. Already, crude has firmed up in last few days and this could prevent decline in prices.

The over-a-week-long price pause comes after fuel prices increased on 41 days and remained unchanged on 44 days since May 1. The spikes took up petrol prices by Rs 11.44 per litre in Delhi, while diesel increased by Rs 9.14 per litre.

