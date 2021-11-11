Petrol, diesel prices remain unchanged for 7th straight day: Check fuel rates here

After big cuts in petrol and diesel prices following centre and states reducing taxes, fuel prices have remained unchanged providing further relief to consumers.

Petrol and diesel prices continued to be stable for seventh consecutive day on Thursday.

In Delhi, petrol is being sold for Rs 103.97, while diesel rate is Rs 86.67, according to Indian Oil Corporation.

In Mumbai, petrol is retailed at Rs 109.98 per litre while diesel is being sold at Rs 94.14 per litre.

Rates also remained unchanged in Kolkata where the price of petrol came down by Rs 5.82 to Rs 104.67 per litre and that of diesel by Rs 11.77 to Rs 89.79 per litre last week.

Petrol prices in Chennai also remains at Rs 101.40 per litre and diesel Rs 91 .43 per litre.

The fuel prices across the country largely remained unchanged but the retail rates varied depending on the level of local taxes.

Before price cuts and pause, diesel prices had increased on 30 out of the last 47 days taking up its retail price by Rs 9.90 per litre in Delhi.

Petrol prices had also risen on 28 of the previous 43 days taking up its pump price by Rs 8.85 per litre.

Since, January 1, petrol and diesel prices had risen by more than Rs 26 a litre before the duty cuts.

The excise duty cut by the Centre last week was first such exercise since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. In fact, the government had revised excise duty on petrol and diesel sharply in March and again in May last year to mobilise additional resources for Covid relief measures.

The excise duty was raised by Rs 13 and Rs 16 per litre on petrol and diesel between March 2020 and May 2020 to stand high at Rs 31.8 on diesel and Rs 32.9 per litre on petrol before the Centre finally decided on the duty cut.

(With inputs from IANS)

Published on: Thursday, November 11, 2021, 08:49 AM IST