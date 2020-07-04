Petrol, diesel prices remain unchanged for 5th consecutive day

Fuel prices have gone for a longer pause after rising on 22 of the past 27 days as oil marketing companies (OMC) kept the pump prices of petrol and diesel unchanged again on Saturday.

In Delhi, petrol price on Wednesday stood at Rs 80.43 per litre and diesel at Rs 80.53 a litre, same level as Monday when the OMCs had increased the price of the two fuels by 5 paise and 14 paise respectively. While in Mumbai, the price of petrol is 87.19 rupees a litre and that of diesel 78.83 rupees per litre.

The oil companies have covered most of the shortfall arising when for 82 continuous days (from March 14 to June 6) petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged while government substantially raised taxes on the products.