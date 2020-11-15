Petrol, diesel prices remain unchanged for 53 consecutive days

Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged on Sunday, as state-run oil marketing companies held the fuel prices steady.

The retail prices of the two fuels have been unchanged despite recent increase in crude oil prices. With no revision on Sunday, petrol prices have now remained at the same level for 53 days now while diesel prices have been at the same level for 43 days.

In the national capital, petrol price was unchanged at Rs 81.06 per litre. In Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata, the fuel was sold at Rs 87.74, Rs 84.14 and Rs 82.59 per litre respectively.

On Sunday, diesel prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata remained unchanged at Rs 70.46, Rs 76.86, Rs 75.95 and Rs 73.99 per litre respectively.

The good news for consumers is that global prices has fallen back to USD 42 a barrel from a level of over USD 45 a barrel reached early this week. This would mean that price of products may also remain steady preventing any retail price revision of petroleum products.

Crude oil futures on Friday fell by 3.55 per cent to Rs 3,012 per barrel as participants reduced their positions on low demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude oil for November delivery eased by Rs 111, or 3.55 per cent, to Rs 3,012 per barrel with a business volume of 3,384 lots. Globally, West Texas Intermediate crude oil was trading 1.70 per cent lower at USD 40.42 per barrel, while Brent crude was quoting 1.38 per cent lower at USD 42.93 per barrel in New York.

(Inputs from Agencies)