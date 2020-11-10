Petrol, diesel prices remain unchanged for 39 consecutive days

The petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged on Tuesday, as state-run oil marketing companies held the fuel prices steady.
The state run oil companies had last altered fuel prices almost a month back are keeping the prices stable since then. During this period, Brent crude prices fell by USD 2-3 per barrel and are currently hovering just over USD 40 per barrel.
Price of petrol in the national capital remained at Rs 81.06 per litre. In Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata, the fuel was sold for Rs 87.74, Rs 84.14 and Rs 82.59 per litre respectively.
Diesel prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, and Kolkata were Rs 70.46, Rs 76.86, Rs 75.95, and Rs 73.99 respectively.
With global crude prices falling below USD 40 per barrel, consumers were hoping the pump prices of auto fuel will also fall. However, OMCs seem to be playing a waiting game before taking further action on petrol and diesel prices.
Meanwhile, crude oil prices on Monday rose by Rs 52 to Rs 2,818 per barrel as participants widened their positions on firm spot demand.
On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude oil for delivery in November traded higher by Rs 52, or 1.88 per cent, at Rs 2,818 per barrel in 2,975 lots. West Texas Intermediate crude oil rose by 2.48 per cent to USD 38.06 per barrel, while Brent crude was trading up by 2.36 per cent at USD 40.38 per barrel in New York.