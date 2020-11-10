Petrol, diesel prices remain unchanged for 39 consecutive days

The petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged on Tuesday, as state-run oil marketing companies held the fuel prices steady.

The state run oil companies had last altered fuel prices almost a month back are keeping the prices stable since then. During this period, Brent crude prices fell by USD 2-3 per barrel and are currently hovering just over USD 40 per barrel.

Price of petrol in the national capital remained at Rs 81.06 per litre. In Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata, the fuel was sold for Rs 87.74, Rs 84.14 and Rs 82.59 per litre respectively.

Diesel prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, and Kolkata were Rs 70.46, Rs 76.86, Rs 75.95, and Rs 73.99 respectively.