Petrol, diesel prices remain unchanged for 15th straight day: Check rates here

Consumers continue to get relief from rising fuel prices as oil marketing companies (OMCs) have kept petrol and diesel prices unchanged on Friday.

Accordingly, fuel prices remained unchanged for the 15th consecutive day on Friday.

In Delhi, petrol price which fell to Rs 103.97 on November 4 from the previous days' level of Rs 110.04 a litre, remained at the same level on Friday. The diesel prices also remained unchanged in the capital at Rs 86.67 a litre.

In Mumbai, petrol continued to be priced at Rs 109.98 a litre and diesel Rs 94.14 a litre.

Prices also remained unchanged on Friday in Kolkata where the price of petrol was reduced by Rs 5.82 to Rs 104.67 per litre and that of diesel by Rs 11.77 to Rs 89.79 per litre in the first week of November.

Petrol price in Chennai also remained at Rs 101.40 per litre and diesel Rs 91.43 per litre.

The global crude prices, which has touched a three-year high level of over $85 a barrel on several occasions in the past one month, has softened now to below $ 80 barrel. Rise in the US inventory has pushed down crude prices, but OPEC+ decision on only gradual increase in production in December could raise crude prices further. This could put pressure on oil companies to revise fuel prices upwards again.

Before price cuts and pause, diesel prices have increased 30 out of the last 55 days taking up its retail price by Rs 9.90 per litre in Delhi.

Petrol prices have also risen on 28 of the previous 51 days taking up its pump price by Rs 8.85 per litre.

Since January 1, 2021, petrol and diesel prices have risen by more than Rs 26 a litre before the duty cuts.

The excise duty cut by the Centre on November 3 was the first such exercise since the onset of COVID-19 pandemic. In fact, the government had revised excise duty on petrol and diesel sharply in March and again in May last year to mobilise additional resources for COVID-19 relief measures.

The excise duty was raised by Rs 13 and Rs 16 per litre on petrol and diesel between March 2020 and May 2020 and was standing high at Rs 31.8 on diesel and Rs 32.9 per litre on petrol before finally the Centre decided on duty cut.

(With inputs from IANS)

Published on: Friday, November 19, 2021, 09:02 AM IST