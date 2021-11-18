Petrol, diesel prices remain unchanged for 14th straight day: Check rates here

Consumers continue to get relief from rising fuel prices with oil marketing companies (OMCs) keeping petrol and diesel prices unchanged for the 14th consecutive day on Thursday.

Accordingly, in Delhi, which fell to Rs 103.97 a litre on November 4 from the previous day's Rs 110.04 a litre, remains the same. The diesel rates also remained unchanged in the capital at Rs 86.67 a litre.

In Mumbai, petrol continues to be priced at Rs 109.98 a litre and diesel Rs 94.14 a litre.

Fuel prices remained unchanged in Kolkata also with petrol being sold at Rs 104.67 a litre after being slashed by Rs 5.82 and diesel at Rs 89.79 per litre after a reduction of 11.77 per litre in the first week of November.

Petrol prices in Chennai also continues to be Rs 101.40 per litre and diesel Rs 91.43 per litre.

Before price cuts and pauses, diesel prices had increased on 30 out of the last 54 days taking up its retail price by Rs 9.90 per litre in Delhi.

Petrol prices have also risen on 28 of the previous 50 days taking up its pump price by Rs 8.85 per litre. Since, January 1, 2021 petrol and diesel prices have risen by more than Rs 26 a litre before the duty cuts.

The excise duty cut by the Centre on November 3 was first such exercise since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. In fact, the government had revised excise duty on petrol and diesel sharply in March and again in May last year to mobilise additional resources for COVID-19 relief measures.

The excise duty was raised by Rs 13 and Rs 16 per litre on petrol and diesel between March 2020 and May 2020 and was standing high at Rs 31.8 on diesel and Rs 32.9 per litre on petrol before the Centre decided on the duty cut.

