Petrol, diesel prices remain unchanged: Check fuel rates in your city

The oil marketing companies (OMCs) kept petrol and diesel prices unchanged across the country on Wednesday.

Accordingly, the price of petrol and diesel remains unchanged at Rs 101.39 and Rs 89.57 per litre in Delhi, as per Indian Oil Corporation, the country's largest fuel retailer.

Across the country as well petrol and diesel prices remained static on Wednesday but their retail rates varied depending on the level of local taxes in a particular state.

In Mumbai, the petrol price is stable at Rs 107.47 per litre on Wednesday, while diesel rates also remain unchanged at Rs 97.21 a litre.

In Chennai, petrol is priced at Rs 99.15 a litre and in Kolkata Rs 101.87 a litre. Diesel is also priced at Rs 94.17 and Rs 92.67 per litre in both cities respectively.

Petrol price on Tuesday was hiked by 20 paise per litre and diesel by 25 paise as international oil prices neared USD 80 per barrel mark for the first time in three years.

Under the pricing formula adopted by oil companies, rates of petrol and diesel are to be reviewed and revised on a daily basis. The new prices become effective from morning at 6 am.

The daily review and revision of prices are based on the average price of benchmark fuel in the international market in the preceding 15-days, and foreign exchange rates.

(With inputs from Agencies)

Published on: Wednesday, September 29, 2021, 09:10 AM IST