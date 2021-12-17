Petrol, diesel prices remain unchanged: Check fuel rates here

Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged for over a month on Friday.

Earlier, the Delhi government had reduced value-added tax (VAT) on petrol from 30 per cent to 19.40 per cent. As a result, petrol prices in the national capital were slashed by Rs 8.56 per litre.

Accordingly, petrol and diesel prices in Delhi stood at Rs 95.41 per litre and Rs 86.67 per litre, respectively. In Mumbai, petrol is retailed at Rs 109.98 per litre, while diesel is being sold at Rs 94.14 per litre.

Petrol and diesel prices also remained static in Kolkata at Rs 104.67 and Rs 89.79. In Chennai too, they remained untouched at Rs 101.40 and Rs 91.43.

Across the country as well, the price of the fuel largely remained unchanged on Friday but the retail rates varied depending on the level of local taxes. The prices have remained unchanged since November 3 when the Centre and some states reduced duties on the fuel.

(With inputs from Agencies)

Published on: Friday, December 17, 2021, 08:35 AM IST