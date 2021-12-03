Petrol, diesel prices remain unchanged: Check fuel rates here

Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged on Friday, December 3. On Wednesday, the Delhi government had reduced value-added tax (VAT) on petrol from 30 per cent to 19.40 per cent.

Accordingly, diesel and petrol prices in Delhi stood at Rs 86.67 per litre and Rs 95.41 per litre, respectively.

In Mumbai, petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged at Rs 109.98 and Rs 94.14 respectively.

Prices also remained static in Kolkata at Rs 104.67 and Rs 89.79 respectively.

In Chennai too, the prices of the two auto fuels remained constant at Rs 101.40 and Rs 91.43 respectively.

Across the country as well, the prices largely remained unchanged on Thursday, but the retail rates varied depending on the level of local taxes.

On the eve of Diwali this year, the Centre cut excise duty by Rs 5 per litre on petrol and Rs 10 per litre on diesel to bring down the retail prices across the country. Several states have already cut VAT on petrol and diesel.

(With inputs from Agencies)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, December 03, 2021, 09:03 AM IST