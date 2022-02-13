Petrol, diesel prices remain unchanged across metro cities: Check fuel rates here

Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged for the 100th consecutive day across metro cities on February 13, the longest pause ever.

In December 2021, the Delhi government had reduced the value-added tax on petrol from 30 per cent to 19.40 per cent. With this, petrol prices in the national capital were slashed by Rs 8.56 per litre.

Accordingly, a litre of petrol costs Rs 95.41 in Delhi, while diesel rates stand at Rs 86.67 per litre.

In Mumbai, petrol is retailed at Rs 109.98 per litre, while diesel is being sold at Rs 94.14 per litre. Among the metro cities, fuel rates are still the highest in Mumbai. Fuel prices vary across the states due to value-added tax or VAT.

Diesel and petrol prices also remained static in Kolkata at Rs 89.79 and Rs 104.67. In Chennai too, they remained unchanged at Rs 91.43 and Rs 101.40.

State-run oil refiners such as Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum revise the fuel rates on a daily basis, by taking into account the crude oil prices in the international markets, and the rupee-dollar exchange rates.

(With inputs from Agencies)

Published on: Sunday, February 13, 2022, 08:20 AM IST