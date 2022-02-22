Petrol, diesel prices remain unchanged across metro cities: Check fuel rates here

Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged on February 22 for more than 100 days now.

In December 2021, the Delhi government had reduced the value-added tax on petrol from 30 per cent to 19.40 per cent. With this, petrol prices in the national capital were slashed by Rs 8.56 per litre.

In Delhi, petrol costs Rs 95.41 a litre while the rate of diesel was Rs 86.67 per litre.

In Mumbai, petrol can be bought at Rs 109.98 per litre and diesel costs Rs 94.14 for one litre. Among the metro cities, fuel rates are still the highest in Mumbai. Fuel prices vary across the states due to value-added tax or VAT.

Diesel and petrol prices also remained static in Kolkata at Rs 89.79 and Rs 104.67. In Chennai too, they remained unchanged at Rs 91.43 and Rs 101.40.

State-run oil refiners such as Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum revise the fuel rates on a daily basis, by taking into account the crude oil prices in the international markets, and the rupee-dollar exchange rates.

Crude oil futures on Monday dropped 0.39 per cent to Rs 6,704 per barrel as participants trimmed their positions on low demand. On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude oil for the March delivery fell by Rs 26, or 0.39 per cent, to Rs 6,704 per barrel with a business volume of 6,453 lots.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was trading lower by 0.3 per cent to USD 90.8 per barrel. Brent crude was trading 0.53 per cent down to USD 93.04 per barrel in New York.

