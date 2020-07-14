Petrol, diesel prices remain unchanged across major cities

A day after hiking the diesel rates, petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged on Tuesday.
In Delhi, petrol price stood at Rs 80.43 per litre while diesel price was at Rs 81.05 per litre. In Mumbai, the price of petrol is Rs 87.19 a litre and that of diesel Rs 79.27 per litre. In Kolkata, while petrol price was at Rs 82.10 per litre, diesel was retailing at Rs 76.17 per litre. In Chennai, petrol price remained unchanged at Rs 83.63 a litre, while diesel was retailing at Rs 78.11 per litre.
Rates vary from state to state depending on the incidence of local sales tax or VAT. While diesel price was last revised on July 7, petrol rates were last changed on June 29. In the last five weeks, diesel price has increased on 24 occasions while petrol rates have risen 21 times.
Oil companies began daily revision of the two auto fuels from June 7 after keeping the price unchanged for last 82 days during Covid-19 related lockdown. Since then petrol and diesel prices have increased by Rs 9.5 - Rs 11.5 per litre respectively. Last week petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged for four days before diesel prices increasing on Sunday and again on Monday.
