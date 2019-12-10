Petrol, diesel prices remain unchanged across major cities

On Tuesday, the retail prices of petrol and diesel unchanged across major cities of the country. Retail prices of the two automobile fuels are revised daily. Prices vary across the country due to differences in levies imposed by states.

A litre of diesel costs 66.04 rupees in Delhi, and 69.27 rupees in Mumbai; while one litre of petrol is priced at 75.00 rupees in Delhi, and 80.65 rupees in Mumbai. Citizens in Chennai have pay Rs 77.97 for a litre of petrol while diesel retailed at Rs 69.81 per litre. In Gurugram, petrol price remained static at Rs 74.49 a litre and diesel costs Rs 65.35 per litre. In Noida, too, petrol, diesel prices remained constant at Rs 76.29 a litre and Rs 66.35 a litre, respectively.

According to Times Now, on Tuesday, in the international oil market, crude prices declined following OPEC and its allies agreed to deepen crude output reductions in early 2020. International Brent crude oil futures were trading at USD 64.14 per barrel, down 11 cents, or 0.2 per cent, from their last close. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell by 7 cents, or 0.1 per cent, to USD 58.95 per barrel.