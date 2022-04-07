Petrol, diesel prices remain unchanged a day after reaching new highs: Check fuel rates here

Petrol and diesel prices were kept unchanged on Thursday. This is the third time in the last 17 days that the fuel prices have remained unchanged.

Accordingly, the price of petrol continues to remain at Wednesday's level of Rs 105.41 a litre and diesel Rs 96.67 per litre in Delhi.

In Mumbai, the price of petrol was held unchanged at an all-time high of Rs 120.51 per litre. Diesel price also continues to be at Rs 104.77 a litre, the highest among metros.

Oil companies have increased the prices of petrol and diesel 14 times since March 22. Rates have been increased across the country and vary from state to state depending upon the incidence of local taxation.

Petrol and diesel prices were hiked by 80 paise a litre each on Wednesday, taking the total increase in rates in 16 days to Rs 10 per litre.

This is the 14th increase in prices since the ending of a four-and-half-month long hiatus in rate revision on March 22. In all, petrol and diesel prices have gone up by Rs 10 per litre each.

(With inputs from Agencies)

Published on: Thursday, April 07, 2022, 08:14 AM IST