Petrol, diesel prices remain unchanged a day after reaching new highs: Check fuel rates here

The oil marketing companies kept the retail prices of petrol and diesel unchanged on Thursday, after touching new highs on the previous day.

Accordingly, the price of petrol continues to remain at Wednesday's level of Rs 97.01 a litre and diesel Rs 88.27 per litre in Delhi.

In Mumbai, the price of petrol was held unchanged at an all-time high of Rs 111.67 per litre. Diesel price also continues to be at Rs 95.85 a litre, the highest among metros.

In Chennai, petrol is priced at Rs 102.91 per litre while the price of diesel is Rs 92.95 per litre. The price of petrol in Kolkata is Rs 106.34 per litre while diesel is sold at Rs 91.42 per litre.

Petrol and diesel prices on Wednesday were hiked by 80 paise a litre each for the second day in a row since the ending of an over four-and-half month hiatus in rate revision.

A record 137-day hiatus in rate revision ended on March 22 with an 80 paise per litre increase in rates. Prices had been on a freeze since November 4 ahead of the assembly elections in states like Uttar Pradesh and Punjab - a period during which the cost of raw material (crude oil) soared by USD 30 per barrel.

Oil companies are now recouping the losses. According to CRISIL Research, a hike of Rs 15-20 per litre is required to fully pass the increase in international oil prices. India is 85 per cent dependent on imports to meet its oil needs.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, March 24, 2022, 08:16 AM IST