Petrol, diesel prices remain unchanged a day after reaching new highs: Check fuel prices in Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and Chennai

Fuel retailers spared consumers of a further hike in fuel prices by keeping retail prices of petrol and diesel unchanged on Friday, a day after it touched new record highs.

Accordingly, the price of petrol continues to remain at Thursday's level of Rs 100.56 a litre and diesel Rs 89.62 per litre in Delhi.

In Mumbai, the price of petrol was held unchanged at an all-time high of Rs 106.59 per litre. Diesel price also continues to be at Rs 97.18 a litre, the highest among metros.

In Chennai, petrol is priced at Rs 101.37 per litre while the price of diesel is Rs 94.15 per litre. The price of petrol in Kolkata is Rs 100.62 per litre while diesel is sold at Rs 92.65 per litre.

Global crude oil price is now hovering around $75 a barrel. It was over $80 a barrel in October 2018 but even then, the petrol prices hovered around Rs 80 a litre across the county. So, even with lower oil prices now, petrol prices have hit the century and crossed it by a wider margin now in several parts of the country.

With the price rise, fuel rates have been revised upwards in 37 out of 69 days between May, June and July up to now to take retail rates touch new highs across the country.

With global crude prices also rising on a pick up demand and depleting inventories of world's largest fuel guzzler -- the US, retail prices of fuel in India are expected to firm up further in coming days. The benchmark Brent crude reached a multi-year high level of over $75 on ICE or Intercontinental Exchange.

