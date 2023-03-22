 Petrol, diesel prices, Mar 22: Check rates in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai and other cities
Petrol, diesel prices, Mar 22: Check rates in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai and other cities

Petrol, diesel prices, Mar 22: Check rates in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai and other cities

In Mumbai, petrol is being sold for Rs 106.31/litre and diesel for Rs 94.27/litre.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, March 22, 2023, 10:26 AM IST
article-image
Petrol, diesel prices, Mar 22: Check rates in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai and other cities

According to the most recent price notification by fuel retailers, petrol and diesel prices were unchanged on March 22 in major cities, and costs have been steady for about nine months now.

The prices of petrol and diesel change state by state, depending upon various criteria such as Value Added Tax (VAT), freight charges, the local taxes, etc.

Public sector OMCs including Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. (IOCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd. (HPCL) revise their prices daily in line with international benchmark prices and forex rates.

Citywide breakdown

In Delhi, petrol and diesel cost Rs 96.72/litre and Rs 89.62/litre, respectively.

In Mumbai, petrol is being sold for Rs 106.31/litre and diesel for Rs 94.27/litre.

Opening Bell: Indices open higher; Sensex up 284 points, Nifty around 17150
article-image

Petrol and diesel are priced at Rs 102.63/litre and Rs 94.33/litre in Chennai and at Rs 106.03/litre and Rs 92.76/litre in Kolkata, respectively.

Brent crude

Global oil benchmark Brent crude dipped 0.58 per cent to USD 74.88 per barrel.

The last country-wide change in fuel rates was on 21 May last year, when Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman slashed excise duty on petrol by Rs 8 per litre and Rs 6 per litre on diesel.

You can check petrol and diesel prices from the comfort of your own home. All you need to do is send a message from your phone to 9224992249 with your city code. City codes are available on Indian Oil's website.

