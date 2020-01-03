Petrol, diesel prices hiked for second consecutive day

Petrol and diesel prices were hiked in metros on Friday for second consecutive day. The petrol and diesel prices were raised by 07-10 paise and 10-15 paise per litre respectively.

On Friday, a litre of diesel costs Rs 71.56 in Mumbai, and Rs 68.25 in Delhi, while a litre of petrol is priced at Rs 80.94 in Mumbai, and Rs 75.35 in Delhi. Retail prices of the two automobile fuels are revised daily. Petroleum companies revise petrol and diesel prices on the basis of crude prices in the international market. Hence the prices vary according to the company.