Petrol, diesel prices continue to rise today

On Friday, petrol and diesel prices continued to surge as the price of petrol rose by 15 and that of diesel by 12 paise across all major cities.

So today, a litre of diesel costs Rs 72.41 in Mumbai, and Rs 69.05 in Delhi, while a litre of petrol is priced at Rs 81.55 in Mumbai, and Rs 75.96 in Delhi. Retail prices of the two automobile fuels are revised daily. Petroleum companies revise petrol and diesel prices on the basis of crude prices in the international market. Hence the prices vary according to the company.

Crude oil prices on Thursday rose by Rs 9 to Rs 4,269 per barrel as speculators created fresh positions amid positive global trends. Analysts said raising of bets by participants kept crude prices higher in futures trade here.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude oil for delivery in January traded higher by Rs 9, or 0.21 per cent, to Rs 4,269 per barrel in 53,942 lots. Crude oil for February delivery was up by Rs 10, or 0.23 per cent, at Rs 4,273 per barrel with an open interest of 2,717 lots. Globally, the West Texas Intermediate was trading up 0.05 per cent to USD 59.64 per barrel. Meanwhile, Brent crude, the international benchmark, edged up 0.02 per cent to USD 65.45 per barrel in New York.

