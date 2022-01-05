Petrol, diesel prices continue to remain steady: Check fuel rates here

Oil marketing companies (OMC) have kept the prices of diesel and petrol unchanged across major Indian cities since November 3, 2021, when the Centre and some states reduced duties on them.

Last month, the Delhi government had reduced the value-added tax on petrol from 30 per cent to 19.40 per cent. With this, petrol prices in the national capital were slashed by Rs 8.56 per litre.

Accordingly, diesel and petrol prices in Delhi stood at Rs 86.67 per litre and Rs 95.41 per litre on Wednesday, respectively.

In Mumbai, petrol is retailed at Rs 109.98 per litre, while diesel is being sold at Rs 94.14 per litre. Among the metro cities, fuel rates are still the highest in Mumbai. Fuel prices vary across the states due to value-added tax or VAT.

Diesel and petrol prices also remained static in Kolkata at Rs 89.79 and Rs 104.67. In Chennai too, they remained unchanged at Rs 91.43 and Rs 101.40.

State-run oil refiners such as Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum revise the fuel rates on a daily basis, by taking into account the crude oil prices in the international markets, and the rupee-dollar exchange rates.

Across the country as well, the price of the fuel largely remained unchanged on Wednesday but the retail rates varied depending on the level of local level taxes. The prices have remained unchanged since November 3 when the Centre and some states reduced duties on the fuel.

Crude oil prices on Tuesday rose Rs 20 to Rs 5,697 per barrel as participants widened their positions on a firm spot demand. On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude oil for the January delivery traded higher by Rs 20, or 0.35 per cent, to Rs 5,697 per barrel in 8,108 lots.

Globally, West Texas Intermediate crude oil was trading 0.33 per cent higher at USD 76.33 per barrel, while Brent crude traded 0.32 per cent up at USD 79.23 per barrel in New York.

(With inputs from Agencies)

Published on: Wednesday, January 05, 2022, 08:25 AM IST