Petrol, diesel prices continue to remain steady: Check fuel rates here

Oil marketing companies have kept prices of diesel and petrol unchanged across major cities on Sunday.

Earlier, the Delhi government had reduced value-added tax (VAT) on petrol from 30 per cent to 19.40 per cent. As a result, petrol prices in the national capital were slashed by Rs 8.56 per litre.

Accordingly, diesel and petrol prices in Delhi stood at Rs 86.67 per litre and Rs 95.41 per litre on Friday, respectively. In Mumbai, petrol is retailed at Rs 109.98 per litre, while diesel is being sold at Rs 94.14 per litre.

Prices also remained static in Kolkata at Rs 89.79 and Rs 104.67, respectively. In Chennai too, it remained unchanged at Rs 91.43 and Rs 101.40, respectively.

Across the country as well, the price of the fuel largely remained unchanged on Sunday but the retail rates varied depending on the level of local taxes.

The fuel prices remained largely steady since November 3 when the Centre and some states reduced duties on them.

On the eve of Diwali this year, the Centre cut excise duty by Rs 5 per litre on petrol and Rs 10 per litre on diesel to bring down the retail prices across the country. Several states have already cut VAT on petrol and diesel.

(With inputs from Agencies)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, December 12, 2021, 08:17 AM IST