Petrol, diesel price unchanged today; check rates here

The fuel prices in the country remained unchanged on Tuesday. Petrol, diesel prices have come down post-announcement by the government of a excise duty hike and a few states cutting down on Vaue-Added Tax (VAT).

Rates differ from state to state depending on incidence of local taxes such as VAT.

Any changes in petrol and diesel prices are implemented with effect from 6 AM every day.

Petrol price in Delhi from today cost Rs 96.72 a litre as against Rs 105.41 a litre currently while diesel will cost Rs 89.62 a litre as opposed to Rs 96.67 now.

In Mumbai after the reduction of excise duty and VAT, petrol is being retailed at Rs 111.35 and diesel Rs 97.28 per litre each.

In Chennai, petrol is available at Rs 102.65 and diesel at Rs 94.24 per litre each. In Kolkata, the price of petrol is Rs 106.03 and diesel Rs 92.76 per litre each.

The Kerala government announced a cut in tax on the prices of petrol and diesel by Rs 2.41 and Rs 1.36 per litre respectively.

The Rajasthan government has reduced VAT on petrol by Rs 2.48 per litre and diesel by Rs 1.16 per litre.

The Maharashtra government reduced VAT on one per litre petrol by Rs 2.08 and diesel by Rs 1.44 per litre.

The Odisha government also reduced taxes on petrol and diesel by Rs 2.23 and Rs 1.36 a litre respectively.

Published on: Tuesday, May 24, 2022, 08:49 AM IST