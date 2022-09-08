Petrol, diesel price today, September 8, 2022: Check rates in Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, other cities

New Delhi: Indian Oil Corp Ltd today kept prices of petrol and diesel unchanged in Delhi from Wednesday, according to information from the country's largest fuel retailer.
In the national capital, petrol is sold at 96.72 rupees a ltr and diesel at 89.62 rupees a ltr. In Mumbai, petrol is sold at 106.31 rupees a ltr and diesel at 94.27 rupees.
Prices of the two fuels vary across the country depending on the state levies.
Mumbai:
Petrol price: Rs 106.31 per litre, Diesel price: 94.27 per litre
Delhi:
Petrol price: Rs 96.72 per litre, Diesel price: Rs 89.62 per litre
Chennai:
Petrol price: Rs 102.63 per litre, Diesel price: Rs 94.24 per litre
Kolkata:
Petrol price: Rs 106.03 per litre, Diesel price: Rs 92.76 per litre
Bengaluru:
Petrol: Rs 101.94 per litre, Diesel: Rs 87.89 per litre
Lucknow:
Petrol: Rs 96.57 per litre, Diesel: Rs 89.76 per litre
Noida:
Petrol: Rs 96.79 per litre, Diesel: Rs 89.96 per litre
Gurugram:
Petrol: Rs 97.18 per litre, Diesel: Rs 90.05 per litre
Chandigarh:
Petrol: Rs 96.20 per litre, Diesel: Rs 84.26 per litre
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)