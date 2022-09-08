e-Paper Get App
Petrol, diesel price today, September 8, 2022: Check rates in Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, other cities

Indian Oil keeps petrol, diesel prices unchanged in Delhi

AgenciesUpdated: Thursday, September 08, 2022, 10:51 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image | File photo

New Delhi: Indian Oil Corp Ltd today kept prices of petrol and diesel unchanged in Delhi from Wednesday, according to information from the country's largest fuel retailer.

In the national capital, petrol is sold at 96.72 rupees a ltr and diesel at 89.62 rupees a ltr. In Mumbai, petrol is sold at 106.31 rupees a ltr and diesel at 94.27 rupees.

Prices of the two fuels vary across the country depending on the state levies.

Petrol, diesel prices in Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Lucknow, Noida, Gurugram

Mumbai:

Petrol price: Rs 106.31 per litre, Diesel price: 94.27 per litre

Delhi:

Petrol price: Rs 96.72 per litre, Diesel price: Rs 89.62 per litre

Chennai:

Petrol price: Rs 102.63 per litre, Diesel price: Rs 94.24 per litre

Kolkata:

Petrol price: Rs 106.03 per litre, Diesel price: Rs 92.76 per litre

Bengaluru:

Petrol: Rs 101.94 per litre, Diesel: Rs 87.89 per litre

Lucknow:

Petrol: Rs 96.57 per litre, Diesel: Rs 89.76 per litre

Noida:

Petrol: Rs 96.79 per litre, Diesel: Rs 89.96 per litre

Gurugram:

Petrol: Rs 97.18 per litre, Diesel: Rs 90.05 per litre

Chandigarh:

Petrol: Rs 96.20 per litre, Diesel: Rs 84.26 per litre

