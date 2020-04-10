Petrol, diesel demand slumps 66% in April; ATF’s nosedives 90%

NEW DELHI: India's fuel consumption slumped by over 66% in April as a nationwide lockdown halted economic activity and travel, which eviscerated demand. Petrol and diesel demand is down 66% in April, while aviation turbine fuel (ATF) consumption has collapsed by 90% as most airlines have stopped flying, industry officials said.

India had consumed 2.4 million tonnes of petrol and 7.3 million tonnes of diesel in April 2019. As much as 6,45,000 tonnes of ATF was used in that month last year.

The collapse of demand in the world's third-biggest consumer during April comes on the back of worst fuel sales in more than a decade recorded in March 2020.

The country's petroleum product consumption fell 17.79% to 16.08 million tonnes in March as diesel, petrol and ATF demand fell, according to official data released here. Diesel, the most consumed fuel in the country, saw demand contract by 24.23% to 5.65 million tonnes.

This is the biggest fall in diesel consumption the country has recorded as most trucks went offroad and railways stopped plying trains. Petrol sales dropped 16.37% to 2.15 million tonnes in March as the 21- day nationwide lockdown enforced to prevent the spread of COVID-19 took most cars and two-wheelers off the road.