Petrol breaches Rs 90-mark in Mumbai as fuel prices hiked for sixth consecutive day

The oil marketing companies hiked domestic prices of petrol and diesel for the sixth consecutive day on Monday, due to firming international oil prices. Petrol price was hiked by 30 paise per litre and diesel by 26 paise per litre in Delhi on Monday.

Petrol price in Delhi rose to Rs 83.71 per litre from Rs 83.41. Diesel rates went up from Rs 73.61 to Rs 73.87 per litre, according to a price notification of oil marketing companies.

In Mumbai, rates crossed Rs 90-mark for petrol and Rs 80 in case of diesel. The petrol in Mumbai stands at Rs 90.34 per litre and in diesel is Rs 80.51 per litre.

Meanwhile, petrol now costs Rs 86.51 in Chennai and Rs 85.13 in Kolkata. Diesel costs Rs 79.21 per litre in Chennai and Rs 77.44 in Kolkata.