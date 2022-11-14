Petrol and Diesel prices unmoved even as US allows India to import discounted Russian oil

Photo Credit: ANI

Making a case against pinning the blame of climate change on coal, India has called for phasing out all fossil fuels at a global climate summit. This assertion comes at a time when the country remains the third-highest consumer of fuel globally, and is importing oil at discounted rates from Russia. But despite the headwinds and concessions, fuel prices in India haven’t been swayed in either direction, as oil firms recover from a record loss of Rs 18,000 crore earlier this year.

No respite ahead of polls

With polls in two states, the situation is unlikely to change anytime soon, since petrol and diesel rates were frozen ahead of the Uttar Pradesh elections, despite a global oil price surge. As crude prices fall and fuel rates remain unchanged, the oil marketing firms must are paring their losses and the worst might be over. At the same time, the US has allowed India to import as much discounted oil from Russia as it requires, as long as it doesn’t seek maritime, insurance and financial services in the west, which are bound by a price cap imposed on Russia.

Citywise breakdown

Petrol and diesel are currently at Rs 96.72 per litre and Rs 89.62 per litre respectively, since the rates were last revised in May, when the government slashed excise duty.

But financial capital Mumbai’s residents have been paying the most at Rs 106.31 a litre for petrol and Rs 94.27 per litre for diesel.

The cheapest fuel is still in Delhi where prices are set at Rs 96.72 per litre for petrol and Rs 89.62 per litre for diesel.

Chennai residents can get petrol for Rs 102.63 per litre and diesel at Rs 94.24 while Kolkata is selling petrol and diesel at Rs 106.03 and Rs 92.76 per litre respectively.

Although Indian Oil was expected to slash petrol and diesel prices when global crude prices went down, Indians had to settle for a reduction in commercial LPG prices only.