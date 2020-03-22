Petrol and diesel prices unchanged for sixth consecutive day

On Sunday, petrol and diesel prices across major cities remained unchanged for sixth consecutive day amid coronavirus outbreak and price war between Russia and OPEC countries.
According to the official website of Indian Oil Corporation, on Thursday, petrol now costs Rs 69.59 per litre in Delhi, Rs 75.30 per litre in Mumbai. Similarly, diesel costs Rs 62.29 a litre in Delhi, Rs 65.21 a litre in Mumbai. In Chennai, a litre of petrol will cost Rs 72.28 per litre whereas diesel is now priced at Rs 65.71 per litre, while in Kolkata, petrol and diesel will cost Rs 64.62 and Rs 72.29, respectively. The retail prices of the 2 fuels are revised daily. The petrol and diesel rates are revised on the basis of crude prices within the international market.
Crude oil prices on Friday rose 2.68 per cent to Rs 2,033 per barrel. On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude oil for delivery in April traded higher by Rs 53, or 2.68 per cent, to Rs 2,033 per barrel in 46,577 lots.
Crude oil for May delivery was up by Rs 28, or 1.31 per cent, to Rs 2,158 per barrel with an open interest of 822 lots. Analysts said raising of bets by participants kept crude prices higher in futures trade here. Globally, West Texas Intermediate was trading higher by 1.71 per cent at USD 25.65 per barrel and, Brent crude was up by 1.16 per cent to USD 28.80 per barrel in New York.
(Inputs from PTI)
