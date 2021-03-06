Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged for seventh day in a row

Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged for the sixth consecutive day on Friday, after touching new record highs on February 27. This is against the global trend where crude oil price has increased per barrel.

Petrol and diesel prices in Delhi stayed at Rs 91.17 and Rs 81.47 per litre, respectively, according to a price notification from OMCs. Fuel prices in Mumbai too remained constant with petrol and diesel being sold at Rs 97.57 and Rs 88.60 per litre, respectively.

In Chennai and Kolkata, petrol is selling at Rs 93.11 and Rs 91.35 per litre, and diesel at Rs 86.45 and Rs 84.35 per litre, respectively.

In Pune, petrol and diesel remained at Rs 97.21 per litre and Rs 86.90 per litre respectively.

After OPEC+ grouping of major oil-producing countries on Thursday decided to continue with the production cut, the price of crude oil increased in various exchanges.

Crude oil prices rose by Rs 28 to Rs 4,735 per barrel on Friday.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude oil for March delivery traded higher by Rs 28, or 0.59 per cent, at Rs 4,735 per barrel in 6,075 lots.

Analysts said raising of bets by participants kept crude oil prices higher in futures trade.

Globally, West Texas Intermediate crude oil gained 1.30 per cent to USD 64.66 per barrel, while Brent crude traded 1.45 per cent higher at USD 67.71 per barrel in New York.

(With input from Agencies)

