Petrol and diesel prices remain unchanged today

Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged on Tuesday, as state-run oil marketing companies held the fuel prices steady.

In the national capital, petrol price was unchanged at Rs 84.20 per litre. In Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata, the fuel was sold at Rs 90.83, Rs 86.96 and Rs 85.68 per litre respectively.

On Tuesday, diesel price also was the same for the fourth consecutive day across the metros. In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata, diesel was priced at Rs 74.38, Rs 81.07, 79.72 and Rs 77.97.

Petrol and diesel prices had increased on two successive days on January 6 and January 7 taking gasoline to record high levels in Delhi while keeping its prices very close to record high levels in other metro cities. The rise came amid rising crude oil prices. Currently, Brent crude price is high near the $56-per-barrel mark.

At Rs 84.20 a litre in Delhi, petrol price has breached the highest level in the national capital after October 4, 2018, when the rate had risen to Rs 84 a litre.

The Oil marketing companies (OMCs) patience of holding back fuel prices was broken on January 6 when they increased the retail price of petrol and diesel for the first time this year after over a month-long pause.

Petrol price was very close to breaching the all-time high level of Rs 84 a litre (reached on October 4, 2018) when it touched Rs 83.71 a litre on December 7, 2020. But the march had been halted ever since then with no price revision by the OMCs.

(Inputs from IANS)