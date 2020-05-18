Petrol and diesel prices remain unchanged in Mumbai and Delhi

In Delhi, petrol price was hiked by Rs 1.67 a litre on May 5 and diesel by a steep Rs 7.10 per litre after the Delhi government raised local sales tax or value-added tax (VAT) on the two fuels. On the other hand, the Assam government on April 22 has increased the Value Added Tax (VAT) on diesel, petrol, and other motor spirits.

Crude oil prices on Friday rose Rs 102 to Rs 2,156 per barrel as participants widened their positions on firm spot demand. On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude oil for delivery in May traded higher by Rs 102, or 4.97 per cent, to Rs 2,156 per barrel in 3,681 lots.

Crude oil for June delivery was up by Rs 90, or 4.26 per cent, at Rs 2,205 per barrel with an open interest of 2,078 lots. Globally, West Texas Intermediate crude oil was trading up by 2.25 per cent at USD 28.18 per barrel and Brent crude rose 2.44 per cent to USD 31.89 per barrel in New York.