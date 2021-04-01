Petrol and diesel prices remain unchanged for the second day

For the second day in a row, petrol and diesel prices remain unchanged on Thursday. A few days back, the oil marketing companies had cut the prices of petrol and diesel due to softening of oil prices in the international market.

Petrol and diesel rates had hit record highs in February. Even when the oil prices in the international market was moving upward in the last weeks of February, Indian oil marketing companies did not revise the prices upward in the country for a brief time. However, when the rates dropped, the companies reduced the prices.

On April 1, petrol was sold at Rs 90.56 per litre in Delhi and a litre of diesel was priced at Rs 80.87. In Mumbai, petrol and diesel were sold at Rs 96.98 and Rs 87.96 per litre, respectively.

Petrol was sold at Rs 96.62 per litre in Pune. Meanwhile, diesel was priced at Rs 86.27 per litre.

In Chennai, petrol is priced at Rs 92.58 per litre while the price of diesel is Rs 85.88 per litre.

The price of petrol in Kolkata is Rs 90.77 per litre while diesel is sold at Rs 83.75 per litre.

In Bangalore, the prices of petrol and diesel were Rs 93.59 and 85.75 respectively.

Meanwhile, oil prices were down in the international market on Wednesday over concerns about the market’s recovery after OPEC and its allies revised their 2021 demand growth forecast downwards. A major fall in prices was averted due to limited the fall in US crude inventories.

