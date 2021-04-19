Petrol and diesel prices remain unchanged for the fourth day

The prices of petrol and diesel remain unchanged for the fourth consecutive day on April 19, 2021. The last change in fuel prices took place on April 15, after a hiatus of 15 days.

In New Delhi, on April 19, petrol and diesel are priced at Rs 90.40 per litre and Rs 80.73 per litre respectively. Meanwhile, before the revision, petrol and diesel were sold at Rs 90.56 and Rs 80.87 per litre respectively in the national capital.

In Mumbai, petrol and diesel are priced at Rs 96.83 and Rs 87.81 per litre respectively. Since April 15, there has been no change in Mumbai as well. On April 15, oil marketing companies reduced petrol and diesel prices by 15 paisa in the city.

In Kolkata, petrol and diesel are sold at Rs 90.62 per litre and Rs 83.61 respectively on April 19. In Chennai and Bengaluru, petrol is priced at Rs 92.43 and Rs 93.43 respectively. Today, diesel is available at Rs 85.75 and Rs 85.60 in Chennai and Bengaluru respectively.

With crude remaining below $65 a barrel in the global market, it has come as a relief for oil marketing companies in India. It is expected that the companies will head for the regular revision post the elections in various states are over.