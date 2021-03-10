Petrol and diesel prices remain unchanged for eleventh consecutive day

Oil marketing companies (OMC) kept petrol and diesel prices unchanged for the eleventh consecutive day on Wednesday.

Petrol and diesel prices in Delhi stayed at Rs 91.17 and Rs 81.47 per litre, respectively, according to a price notification from OMCs. Fuel prices in Mumbai too remained constant with petrol and diesel being sold at Rs 97.57 and Rs 88.60 per litre, respectively.

In Chennai, petrol is selling at Rs 93.11 per litre while the price of diesel is Rs 86.45 per litre. The price of petrol in Kolkata is Rs 91.35 per litre while diesel costs Rs 84.35 per litre.

In Pune, petrol and diesel remained at Rs 97.21 per litre and Rs 86.90 per litre respectively.

OMCs have not revised fuel prices for the last 11 days even though the global oil market remained firm with crude hovering close to $70 a barrel.

Petrol and diesel prices have been rising continuously since February 9. In the 14 increases since then, prices have gone up by Rs 4.22 per litre for petrol, while diesel rate has risen by Rs 4.34 a litre in Delhi. The increase in the previous weeks has taken petrol to cross historic high levels of Rs 100 a litre in several cities across the country.

Petrol and diesel prices are revised daily in line with the benchmark international price and foreign exchange rates. They vary from state to state depending on the local taxes.

Crude oil prices rose by Rs 11 to Rs 4,780 per barrel on Tuesday as participants widened their positions on firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude oil for March delivery traded higher by Rs 11, or 0.23 per cent, at Rs 4,780 per barrel in 4,714 lots. Globally, West Texas Intermediate crude oil gained 0.60 per cent to USD 65.44 per barrel, while Brent crude traded 0.66 per cent higher at USD 68.69 per barrel in New York.

