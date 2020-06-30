Petrol and diesel prices remain unchanged after non-stop price hike

After non-stop fuel price hike, petrol and diesel prices on Tuesday remain unchanged. Fuel prices rose on Monday again after a day’s pause with oil marketing companies increasing the pump price of petrol by 5 paise and diesel by 13 paise per litre.

According to the official website of Indian Oil Corporation, petrol now costs Rs 80.43 per litre in Delhi, Rs 87.19 per litre in Mumbai. Similarly, diesel costs Rs 80.53 a litre in Delhi, Rs 78.83 a litre in Mumbai. Rates differ from state to state depending on the incidence of value-added tax (VAT).

With this increase, fuel prices have moved up on 22 of the last 23 days (with no rise on Sunday). Petrol prices, however, were unchanged for an additional day in between after the daily revision based on dynamic pricing was reinstated by OMCs.