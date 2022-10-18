Petrol and Diesel prices remain steady as India is unlikely to support price caps on Russian oil

Representative image | File

Global crude oil prices have gone up globally amid disruptions in supply and a weaker US dollar, but concerns over lower demand from China have contained the spike. The supply has been cut by OPEC+ as an ally of Russia, even as the US has accused Saudi Arabia of pressuring other member nations into supporting the move. But fuel prices in India have remained unchanged, as the country looks to diversify its oil imports.



How much must you pay across cities?



The rate of petrol in Delhi is steady at Rs 96.72 per litre, while diesel stayed at Rs 89.62 a litre.



A litre of petrol in Mumbai is available at Rs 106.31, and for diesel consumers have to pay Rs 94.27 a litre.



Petrol in Chennai, Bengaluru and Kolkata is retailing at Rs 102.63, Rs 101.94 and Rs 106.03 per litre respectively. While diesel is selling at Rs 94.24, Rs 87.89 and Rs 92.76 for a litre in those cities.



Oil firms to find much needed support?



India is continuing to buy discounted oil, and is unlikely to support the US-led coalition’s price caps, meant to curb funding for Russia. Bogged down by record losses of more than Rs 18,000 crore in the first quarter of 2022, state-owned oil firms may soon get a one time compensation of Rs 22,000 crore.



On the global stage, close to 50 per cent voters in the US are in support of the NOPEC bill, which will remove protection from lawsuits for OPEC+ member countries. This comes after Saudi Arabia-led oil producers sided with Russia to cut oil supply.