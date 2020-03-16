Petrol and diesel prices reduced as crude oil rates drop

On Saturday, Indian government hiked excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 3 per litre. Special excise duty on petrol was hiked by Rs 2 to Rs 8 per litre incase of petrol and to Rs 4 incase of diesel.

Oil prices swung more than six per cent on Friday, but were still on track for their biggest weekly loss in more than a decade owing to a price war and the spreading coronavirus pandemic.

Crude oil prices on Friday surged 2.32 per cent to Rs 2,382 per barrel as participants enlarged their holdings tracking a positive trend overseas. On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude oil for delivery in March traded higher by Rs 54, or 2.32 per cent, to Rs 2,382 per barrel in 60,516 lots. Crude oil for April delivery was up by Rs 47, or 1.96 per cent, to Rs 2,439 per barrel with an open interest of 3,595 lots.

(Inputs from Agencies)