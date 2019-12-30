Petrol and diesel prices hiked once again across metros

On Monday, petrol and diesel prices were once again hiked for third consecutive day across all major cities. The petrol and diesel prices were raised by 16 paise and 18-19 paise per litre respectively.

So today, a litre of diesel costs Rs 71.12 in Mumbai, and Rs 67.78 in Delhi, while a litre of petrol is priced at Rs 80.69 in Mumbai, and Rs 75.04 in Delhi. Retail prices of the two automobile fuels are revised daily. Petroleum companies revise petrol and diesel prices on the basis of crude prices in the international market. Hence the prices vary according to the company.

Crude oil prices rose Rs 5 to Rs 4,408 per barrel on Friday as speculators created fresh positions amid positive trend in the spot market. Analysts said fresh bets created by participants kept crude prices higher in futures trade.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude for January delivery traded higher by Rs 5, or 0.11 per cent, at Rs 4,408 per barrel in 35,957 lots. Globally, West Texas Intermediate crude oil was trading 0.39 per cent higher at USD 61.92 per barrel. Meanwhile, Brent crude, the international benchmark, rose 0.37 per cent to USD 68.17 per barrel in New York.

