Petrol and diesel prices hiked for fourth consecutive day

Petrol and diesel prices were hiked for fourth consecutive day on Wednesday. Petrol price on Tuesday was hiked by 40 paise per litre and diesel by 45 paise a litre

In Mumbai, the company has hiked petrol prices by 39 paise per litre to 80.40 rupees and that of diesel by 43 paise to 70.35 rupees per litre.

Oil PSUs - Indian Oil Corp (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd (HPCL) - had put daily price revisions on hold soon after the government on March 14, hiked excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 3 per litre each.

Oil companies did not pass on that excise duty hike, as well as the May 6 increase in tax on petrol by Rs 10 per litre and Rs 13 a litre hike on diesel by setting them off against the decline in retail prices that should have effected to reflect international oil rates falling to two-decade low.