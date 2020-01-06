Petrol and diesel prices hiked as US strike roils oil market

On Monday, petrol and diesel prices were hiked for fourth consecutive day as tensions continue to rise in Middle East. Indian Oil Corp Ltd today raised the price of petrol by 15 paise per litre and that of diesel by 17 paise per litre, as per information provided by the country's largest fuel retailer.

Today, petrol is priced at 75.69 rupees a litre and diesel at 68.68 rupees per litre in Delhi. In Mumbai, the price of petrol is 81.28 rupees a litre and that of diesel is 72.02 rupees per litre. Retail prices of the two automobile fuels are revised daily. Petroleum companies revise petrol and diesel prices on the basis of crude prices in the international market. Hence the prices vary according to the company.

The oil prices jumped by $3 a barrel on Friday after a US airstrike killed a top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani, escalating major tension in the Middle East. The retail prices of petrol and diesel are dependent on the global crude oil prices and the rupee-US dollar exchange rate as India imports 80 per cent of its crude requirements.

(Inputs from Agencies)