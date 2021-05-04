Petrol and diesel prices hiked after 18 days: Check out the latest rates in Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and Chennai

Petrol and diesel prices on Tuesday were hiked across the country after a pause of 18 days.

In the national capital, petrol prices were hiked by 15 paise per litre, while diesel prices went up by 18 paise per litre.

Currently, the price of petrol in Delhi stands at Rs 90.55 per litre, and diesel at Rs 80.91 per litre.

Fuel prices remain the highest in Mumbai at Rs 96.95 per litre for petrol and 87.98 per litre for diesel. Both the fuels have seen a hike of 12 paise and 17 paise, respectively.

In Kolkata, petrol and diesel were sold for Rs 90.76 per litre and Rs 83.78 respectively on May 4. Meanwhile on May 3, in Kolkata, petrol and diesel were available for Rs 90.62 per litre and Rs 83.61, respectively.

In Chennai, petrol and diesel were sold for Rs 92.55 and Rs 85.90 respectively on Tuesday. However, for the last 18 days, petrol and diesel were charged at Rs 92.43 and Rs 85.75 per litre, respectively.

Prices of the two fuels vary across the country depending on state levies. The oil marketing companies had last raised prices on February 23. For the last 18 day, the companies had not made any changes in the price.