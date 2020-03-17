Petrol and diesel prices after 10 consecutive days of rate cuts

Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged today after ten consecutive days of rate cuts. On Monday, petrol prices were slashed by 16 paise per litre and diesel prices were cut by 15-16 paise.
Petrol now costs Rs 69.59 per litre in Delhi, Rs 75.30 per litre in Mumbai. Similarly, diesel costs Rs 62.29 a litre in Delhi, Rs 65.21 a litre in Mumbai. The retail prices of the 2 fuels are revised daily. The petrol and diesel rates are revised on the basis of crude prices within the international market.
Crude oil futures on Monday plunged 4.55 per cent to Rs 2,287 per barrel as participants trimmed their positions in line with weak trend overseas. On the Multi commodities exchange, petroleum for March delivery dropped by Rs 109 or 4.55 per cent, to Rs 2,287 per barrel with a business volume of 42,117 lots.
Crude oil for April delivery was quoting lower by Rs 111, or 4.52 per cent, to Rs 2,347 per barrel with an open interest of 2,581 lots. Globally, West Texas Intermediate petroleum fell 3.47 per cent to USD 30.63 per barrel and Brent Crude slumped 5.20 per cent to USD 32.09 per barrel.
(Inputs from Agencies)
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)