PetKonnect launches e-commerce platform for pet products

PetKonnect, comprehensive online pet products and services aggregator, today announced the launch of e-commerce platform for pet products accessible through the “store” section of their website.

Customers, across India, can now get access to best-in-class products for their furry charges, it said in a press statement.

Petkonnect brings its customers a wide range of over 8000 unique SKU’s. The e-commerce platform will be delivering to customers across India offering same day dispatch and delivery within 3-5 working days, while customers in Mumbai can expect same day delivery from June 2022.

Founder and CEO, Ms. Devanshi Shah said, “Our e-commerce platform brings together some of the best brands from around the world for our customers across India.”

Users can look forward to a wide range of products that include food, treats, toys, leashes, collars, harnesses, clothing and accessories, bowls and feeders, beds, grooming and hygiene, health and wellness, carriers and travel, crates, pens and gates. These products available to dogs and cats but also to small pets as well as birds and aquatic pets, it said.

Published on: Monday, May 23, 2022, 07:28 PM IST