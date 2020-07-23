Pepsi is now India’s biggest F&B firm

Vice President & Business Head, Beverages, PepsiCo India and Dilen Gandhi, Senior Director and Category Head Â- Foods, PepsiCo India said within 30 years of our establishment in India, PepsiCo India has grown exponentially to emerge as the largest Food and Beverage company in the country.

On account of such a tremendous growth, PepsiCo India has committed to invest over $ 2.1 billion in the country over a five-year period ending in 2022.

"As people adjust to the 'new normal', in-home consumption is witnessing a significant uptake. We are witnessing a jump in both penetration and frequency of our food and beverage categories. There is a growing demand for our larger packs as in-home occasions of togetherness have increased manifold. While the consumers are looking at in-home experiences and seeking convenience, they are also looking at value," they said.

"While there have been some short-term head winds due to Covid, we at PepsiCo are extremely optimistic about the future and are committed to provide consumers the right portfolio of products across food and beverages," they said.

"Even in the COVID environment, our categories are seeing robust demand and growth across most channels," they added.