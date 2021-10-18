Pepperfry appoints Piyush Agarwal as Head of Supply Chain

Pepperfry, furniture and home products marketplace, announces the appointment of Piyush Agarwal as the Head of Supply Chain. In his new role, Agarwal will be responsible for leading the next phase of growth in Pepperfry’s supply chain agenda across the country. His appointment is effective immediately and will be based out of Pepperfry House, Mumbai.

Agarwal has close to a decade long experience in supply chain functions across various verticals like – materials, planning, operations, inventory management, warehousing, forecasting & transportation. Previously, he was associated with Colgate Palmolive where he was instrumental in leading large scale warehousing projects. His knowledge in operations and associated complexities is unparalleled.

A Computer Engineer, Piyush is also an alumnus of NITIE where he pursued MBA in Supply Chain.

Ashish Shah, Co-founder & Chief Operating Officer, Pepperfry said, “Piyush’s appointment is to further strengthen our capabilities and beef up our distribution as we look to significantly expand our reach going ahead and offer our services to more clients in the space.”

Published on: Monday, October 18, 2021, 02:50 PM IST