Pentathlon Ventures announces close of maiden fund at Rs 76 cr

Pentathlon Ventures, an early-stage B2B SaaS-focused VC firm, announced final close of its first Fund, which has secured investments totalling Rs 76 crore. The Fund has been oversubscribed, it said in a press release.

Pentathlon plans to invest in 20+ B2B SaaS startups in a year and make investments between Rs 75 lakh and Rs 3 crore on an average.

The firm’s investment strategy is based on a fundamental, value-oriented approach. It invests in companies that have a proven product market fit, possess strong intellectual property, and display the potential for market disruption. As such, the Pentathlon fund serves as a critical link between the seed round and series A/B funding, it said.

“We appreciate the confidence and trust our investors have shown in our team and strategy. Not to mention the unwavering support of the brilliant entrepreneurs who continue to partner with us,” said Gireendra Kasmalkar, Managing Partner, Pentathlon Ventures.

One of the fund’s primary goals is to identify and collaborate with those who exhibit the ‘DNA of Scale’. Startups who possess this unique trait show a deep understanding of their market as well as their limitations. Their founders, too, are dynamic and innovative, and they operate with agility, relentlessness, and speed.

“We are proud to say companies in our portfolio showed great resilience during the recent pandemic downturn,” said Saurabh Lahoti, Managing Partner, Pentathlon Ventures. “Their solid performances coupled with the consistency of our investment strategy are what I think ultimately struck a chord with a world-class pool of investors,” he added.

Started by entrepreneurs for entrepreneurs, this Pune-based fund will continue to focus on early-stage B2B SaaS start-ups. Industry veterans Gireendra Kasmalkar (Ideas to Impacts), Sandeep Chawda (formerly MD at Globant India), Madhukar Bhatia (co-founder Sapience Analytics), Saurabh Lahoti (has run 3 early-stage funds in past), Hemant Joshi (Cofounder Sapience Analytics), and Shashank Deshpande (co-founder Clarice Technologies) are partners in Pentathlon Ventures.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, September 22, 2021, 12:26 PM IST