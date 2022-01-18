PE, VC investments jump to all-time high of $77 bn in 2021: Report

Private equity and venture capital funds invested US$ 77 billion in Indian companies in 2021, a jump of 62 per cent over the previous year, according to industry lobby IVCA and consultancy EY report.

Going by a number of deals, there was a 37 per cent growth to 1,266 transactions, the report said.

The consultancy firm's partner Vivek Soni stated that there was a pick-up in investments , which surged in the second half of the year gone by.

The report added that the year also saw an addition of 44 unicorns or start-ups valued at over US$1 billion.

The year also saw a massive glut of liquidity across the world coming out of the pandemic.

