PE firm Multiples picks up 9.3% stake in BDR Pharma for Rs 685 cr

Multiples Private Equity Fund has picked up a 9.3 percent stake in BDR Pharmaceuticals International for Rs 685 crores. This is the first investment into the company.

The funds will be used by the company to build additional research and development capabilities in current and emerging areas, invest in manufacturing capacity expansion and enhance the degree of vertical integration. BDR also plans to pursue inorganic expansion using the funds raised.

BDR Pharma is a leading CDMO player in Indian pharmaceutical industry and is valued at Rs 7,500 crores. The company focuses on therapeutic segments such as oncology and critical care with a growing presence in dermatology and gynaecology.

"The consortium of investors participating along with Multiples include institutional investors such as the investment arm of Times Group, QRG Invest (Havells Family Office), and high networth individuals Nishant Agarwal of Avighna Group, and Mallika Srinivasan of TAFE," the statement read.

Published on: Tuesday, May 17, 2022, 10:26 PM IST