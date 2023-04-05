PC Infratech receives letter of award for 3 NHA projects | Image: PNC Infratech (Representative)

PC Infratech receives letter of award from National Highway Authority of India for three projects, the company announced through a nexchange filing.

The construction and operation of 6-lane Greenfield Varanasi-Ranchi-Kolkata Highway from the junction with Chandauli in Bihar will require 2 years for construction. The bid for this project was at Rs 891 crore. The bid for the construction and operation of 6-lane Greenfield Varanasi-Ranchi-Kolkata Highway from the junction with Bhabua in Bihar was at Rs 1,113.43 crore. The construction is expected to be completed in two years with the operation period at 15 years.

The third project is the construction of 6-lane Greenfield Varanasi-Ranchi-Kolkata Highway from Rachmon village to Anarbansalea village in Bihar. The bid for the project was at Rs 1,260 crore with a construction period of two years.

PC Infratech shares

The shares of PC Infratech Limited on Tuesday at 2:12 pm were at Rs 286.80, up by 0.63 per cent.