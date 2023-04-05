PC Infratech receives letter of award for 3 NHA projects

PC Infratech receives letter of award from National Highway Authority of India for three projects, the company announced through a nexchange filing.
The construction and operation of 6-lane Greenfield Varanasi-Ranchi-Kolkata Highway from the junction with Chandauli in Bihar will require 2 years for construction. The bid for this project was at Rs 891 crore. The bid for the construction and operation of 6-lane Greenfield Varanasi-Ranchi-Kolkata Highway from the junction with Bhabua in Bihar was at Rs 1,113.43 crore. The construction is expected to be completed in two years with the operation period at 15 years.
The third project is the construction of 6-lane Greenfield Varanasi-Ranchi-Kolkata Highway from Rachmon village to Anarbansalea village in Bihar. The bid for the project was at Rs 1,260 crore with a construction period of two years.
PC Infratech shares
The shares of PC Infratech Limited on Tuesday at 2:12 pm were at Rs 286.80, up by 0.63 per cent.
(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)