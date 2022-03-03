PayU, VTEX join hands to offer merchants multiple local payment methods

PayU has announced it has collaborated with VTEX, a global digital commerce platform, to offer multiple payment solutions to VTEX merchants. The integration by VTEX to support their merchants in India will provide businesses seamless access to PayU's payment solutions. The integration aims to simplify payment methods for merchants using the VTEX platform. PayU platform will be available for VTEX's merchants when they are doing business in India.

The integration will give direct access to multiple local payment methods in India including credit cards, debit cards, UPI, wallets, net banking, and others. VTEX merchants include global players operating in different industries, it said.

Using PayU, VTEX merchants can offer customized bank-based offers on debit and credit cards to consumers, making purchases more affordable and improving business. In addition, merchants can monitor business performance, initiate refunds, access transaction data, view trends and reports of transactions right from the VTEX dashboard itself, without switching applications. The integration will also pave way for international brands to enter the Indian market and would reduce the go-live time since the payment methods will be quicker and easier for consumers.

Mohit Gopal, Senior Vice President, PayU India, said, ''In addition to providing VTEX merchants with payment solutions specific to the Indian market we are excited to provide them with offers engine option.''

''Our strategic alliance with PayU will enable us to better position our eCommerce solution to merchants in India,'' saidPablo Che León, Head of Customer Success for VTEX in Asia.

(With PTI inputs)

Published on: Thursday, March 03, 2022, 01:26 PM IST